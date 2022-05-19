Butlerville man accused of child molesting

A Jennings County man is being accused of child molesting against foster children in his home.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies and the Indiana Department of Child Services started the investigation into sexual abuse involving a child last month. The investigation revealed that there were possibly more than one victim in the home. All of the children were relocated to another location.

On Wednesday, authorities interviewed 30-year-old Lamar Yoder of Butlerville. After the interview, he was arrested on three felony counts of child molesting.