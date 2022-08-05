Butler Named BCSC Teacher of the Year

website maker

According to the BCSC Facebook Page, CSA New Tech High School’s Veronica Butler was named Teacher of the Year for the BCSC School District.

Miss Buckler joined BCSC in 2016 as a facilitator at CSA New Tech. She has taught English/ Language Arts (9-12), World History, and US History.

She received her Bachelor’s of Arts in 2012 from Ball State University.

In 2014, she received her Masters in the Art of Teaching from Earlham College. She is currently enrolled at the University of Indianapolis for a Master’s in English.

Miss Buckler will be celebrated again at an upcoming School Board meeting and will represent BCSC as their nominee for the Indiana State Teacher of The Year.