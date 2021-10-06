Businesses sought to spread candy at Donner Fall Fest

The Columbus Parks and Recreation department is looking for local businesses to take part in the second annual Halloween Fall Fest on the trails of Donner Park.

According to the city, the event will be from 4 to 7 on Saturday, Oct. 23rd. Businesses can decorate a booth and hand out prepackaged candy as well as promotional materials.

There is no fee to participate but each business is asked to provide enough candy for up to 750 children.

The parks department is also looking for businesses interested in donating gift cards as prizes for various age groups of children.

If you are interested, you can contact Jacob Hendricks at the parks department by email at [email protected] to reserve a spot.