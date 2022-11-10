Business leader and preserver of historic Zaharakos dies

A community and business leader, preserver of historic buildings and major proponent of the community college system in Columbus has died.

Tony Moravec died at the age of 72 on Tuesday, according to a report from The Republic newspaper. He had attended the election night celebrations of local Republicans at the Loft in downtown Columbus Tuesday night and was found dead in his vehicle.

The Bartholomew County Coroners office told The Republic newspaper that an autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death.

Moravec owned BlairEx labs, Applied Laboratories, and is responsible for the restorations of both Zaharakos, which he also owned, and the Pump House restaurants in downtown Columbus. Moravec had served on the Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees.

In September of last year, Ivy Tech Community College announced that the new building on the Columbus Air Park Campus would be named in honor of Moravec in recognition of his contributions to the school and community. Although the building has been in use since this summer, it had an official ribbon cutting last month.

At a ceremony in September 2021 announcing that the new Ivy Tech building on the Columbus Air Park Campus would be named in his honor, Moravec talked about his love of Ivy Tech and education.

Photo: Tony Moravec spoke at a ceremony in September 2021 announcing that the new Ivy Tech building on the Columbus Air Park Campus would be named in his honor.

Tony Moravec signs a ceremonial beam at a ceremony at Ivy Tech. WRB photo