Brownstown receives $700k grant for work on sewer, water systems

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch recently announced that Brownstown would be receiving $700,000 in grant funding to work on the Jackson County town’s sanitary sewer lines.

Last week, Crouch and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 20 rural Indiana communities will be awarded over $12.2 million in federal grant funding. The money is coming from the Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities. The grants assist local governments with community projects such as infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.

The Brownstown grant is coming from the Wastewater/Drinking Water Program. Brownstown plans to address needed upgrades within the sanitary sewer lines and manholes throughout the entire community. The project also will make improvements within the existing wastewater treatment plant and two existing lift stations.