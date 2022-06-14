Brown Street closing near roundabout for sewer work

More street closures are planned near the roundabout at Indianapolis Road and Mill Race Park.

According to Columbus officials, starting at noon today, Brown Street will be closed north of Eighth Street for sewer work in the area.

The intersection of 8th and Brown Streets will remain open.

You are asked to avoid the area if you can and find an alternate route. If you must travel through the area you should slow down, avoid distractions and be alert to worker safety.

The work is expected to last through 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.