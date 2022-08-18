Brown County sheriff warns of cards stolen from vehicles

A local sheriff’s department is warning of thefts targeting credit cards and big-box store membership cards in vehicles.

According to a report from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, local residents have been affected by the nationwide incidents of theft and fraud. Thieves have broken into vehicles, stolen the cards locked inside and then used them at stores such as Sams Club and Costco to buy thousands of dollars of gift cards.

The department says vehicles have been targeted in communities at gas stations, parks, golf courses, fitness centers and other locations.

The sheriff’s department suggests that you leave nothing of value unattended in your vehicle.