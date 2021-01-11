Brown County reports six new deaths from COVID-19

Brown County is reporting a third of the deaths from COVID-19 in the state, according to Sunday figures from the Indiana State Department of Health. Indiana had 18 deaths added to its tally on Sunday, and Brown County reported six of those.

The deaths in Indiana reported on Sunday dated from last Wednesday to Saturday. So far, 8,613 people in Indiana have died from the disease since the first Hoosier COVID-19 death last March.

Johnson County had a single death reported yesterday, the only other county in our area with a death.

Brown, Johnson and Shelby counties are all still under the red advisory level on the state’s color-coded map, showing severe spread of the disease. Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Jackson counties are orange, showing a serious spread of the disease.