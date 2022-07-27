Brown County pipe work to close State Road 135

INDOT says crews will be closing a section of State Road 135 in Brown County next week.

The work will be done Monday and Tuesday to replace a quadruple drainage pipe near Beech Road. Although the road will likely reopen Tuesday, weather permitting, patching work to smooth out the surface will be going on through Friday. You should look for an alternate route while the work is ongoing.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.