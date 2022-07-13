Brown County offering video streams for 911 calls

Brown County dispatchers will have the ability to live-stream video with callers, starting next week.

The sheriff’s department announced on social media that it will be implementing the Prepared Live software on Monday. It will allow the dispatch center to receive multimedia, video feeds and accurate location data from cell phones in real time.

The department says that participation in a video call is completely voluntary, you must consent to the call and the software does not give the department access to data stored on the phone. However, the call is recorded and video could be used as evidence.

You can get more information about the program at www.prepared911.com.