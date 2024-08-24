Brown County music venue celebrates fifth anniversary

The Brown County Music Center in Nashville is celebrating its fifth year anniversary today.

According to the center, the 2,000-seat live performance venue has carved out a niche as a central Indiana live music destination. The first show on Aug. 24th, 2019 was country artist Vince Gill, and since then the center has featured musicians from a wide range of genres.

Earlier this year, the center announced a donation of $267,000 back to the community through the the Brown County Government and the Brown County Community Foundation. The funds came from excess revenue generated from ticket sales, food and beverage sales and parking lot revenue from the Music Center. The sharing agreement with the community is outlined in the management agreements made when the venue opened between the operators and local governments. The funds slated for the community foundation are split between funds that support arts and culture and those that address the greatest community needs at the time.

A portion of the excess revenue funds are invested into a long-term endowment, with a goal to continue to generate and provide grant money each year.

This was the first year for the center to distribute the funds to the community.

Christian Webb, executive director of the Brown County Music Center, said that things looked bleak during the darkest days of the COVID-19 shutdown, but ultimately allowed the center to be “fearless in chasing success for not only our venue’s name and reputation, but for our own growth and development.”

Webb said that they can’t wait to see what the next five years have in store.

You can get more information online at www.browncountymusiccenter.com.

Photo courtesy of Brown County Music Center. The first show at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville on Aug. 24th, 2019 was country artist Vince Gill