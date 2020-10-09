Brown County judge to hear complaint about residency

A Brown County judge will hear a complaint that seeks to throw a Republican Bartholomew County Councilman off of the November ballot. According to The Republic newspaper, Brown County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wertz will hear the complaint about the legal residency of Council President Matt Miller.

Last month, Bartholomew County Democrats filed a complaint seeking a declaratory judgment from Bartholomew County Superior Court as to whether Miller is eligible to serve on the County Council and to remain as a candidate on the ballot in November.

The challenge grew from a complaint by some of Millers neighbors saying that he does not live at the home he claims as his legal residence on County Road 550E. Instead, he is accused of actually living in Jennings County.

The complaint was filed by Democratic Party Chairman Steve Schoettmer, and Democratic County Council at-large candidates Claudette Schroer, Olisa Humes and Tiffany Bosley.

You can read more about the dispute in The Republic