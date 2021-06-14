Brown County Humane Society makes move to new shelter

The animals and staff at the Brown County Humane Society are settling in at their new location after last weekend’s move.

According to the agency, after operating for more than 30 years out of the previous facility, the society raised over $3.2 million in funding in less than three years for the new location. It has double the square footage of its last facility, which was four-thousand square-feet.

The society says the new building will better meet the needs of the animals and the community. The rural shelter had a 99 percent save rate for animals last year.

The shelter is closed through Tuesday as the staff and nearly 40 dogs and cats adjust to the new facility, at 128 South State Road 135. A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held to celebrate the new shelter on July 17th.

Our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report.