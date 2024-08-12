Brown County culvert work to close State Road 45

A reminder that State Road 45 will be closing this week in Brown County as crews work to install a culvert.

According to INDOT, that will be happening at Bear Creek Road and the road will be closed between Helmsburg and Needmore while the work is going on. You should take a detour around by using State Road 46.

The work is expected to start on Tuesday and take a full day. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.