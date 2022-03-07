Brown County clerk facing official misconduct charges

The Brown County clerk is facing misconduct charges after an investigation by state police.

According to Indiana State Police reports, the organized crime and corruption section began an investigation in June of 2020, after other county officials accused Circuit Court Clerk Kathy L. Smith of official misconduct.

Smith failed to provide receipts after using a county-issued credit card for items that were not for use in the clerk’s office. The investigation revealed other inappropriate personal purchases that were not for the Brown County government and did not benefit its citizens.

A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest on Friday and she turned herself in later that day. She is facing charges including official misconduct of a public servant, deception and theft.