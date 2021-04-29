Brown County bridge work to start Monday

INDOT says you will see flaggers in Brown County as crews work on bridges over Bean Blossom Creek, starting on Monday.

Contractors will be completing joint repairs and replacement on the State Road 45 bridges over about a 10-day period. The flagging will be happening during the daytime hours and no overnight restrictions or closures are planned.

INDOT says you should slow down, use extra caution, and drive without distractions in and near all work zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.