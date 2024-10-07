Brown County Autos raising donations for Hurricane Helene relief

A Brown County mechanic’s shop and church are working to organize a shipment of items to help those in need in North Carolina.

According to Anthony Cox with Brown Count Autos, the shop is working with Maya’s Ministry and This is That Church in Morgantown to collect a semi full of items to be shipped out to those in need. They are looking for donations of items including food, cases of water, winter clothing, diapers, bottles, baby food, feminine hygiene products, flashlights and batteries, camping gear and blankets as well as items needed for everyday life. Organizers request that you include items in totes or tote bags, or vacuum sealed bags so they can be loaded into a trailer.

They will be transported to the Carolina Emergency Response Team ferrying help into Hickory, North Carolina.

Donations will be accepted at the shop at 4302 Old State Road 46 in Nashville until Thursday morning or at the church at 6881 North State Road 135 in Morgantown until Wednesday.

You can get more information by calling Anthony Cox at 812-558-4667 or Marilynn Cox at 317-494-0909.