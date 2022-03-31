Brown County authorities looking for shooting suspect

website maker

Brown County authorities are looking for a man suspected to be involved in a shooting last week.

According to reports from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to North State Road 135 last week for a reported shooting. They identified Frederick Robert Dees as a suspect in the case. Dees now has active warrants for his arrest. Deputies say that outside of Brown County he known to frequent Franklin, Greenwood and Indianapolis.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you encounter Dees, you should not approach him. Instead call 911.

If you have any information on Dees whereabouts, you area asked to call Detective Paul Henderson or Detective Brian Shrader at 812-988-6655. You may also leave information anonymously at the sheriff’s department tip line at 812-988-6620.