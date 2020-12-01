Broken business window leads to Columbus man’s arrest

Police arrested a bleeding man yesterday after he injured himself while allegedly breaking a window at a vacant Columbus business.

Columbus police report that they were called to the 200 block of North Gladstone Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning about a man breaking out the window. 24-year-old Entony Rodriguez of Columbus was found in a vehicle nearby. Police say that he was bleeding from a large cut on his back.

Rodriguez was also found to be wanted on three outstanding Bartholomew County warrants. After being treated at Columbus Regional Hospital, he was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail for the warrants.