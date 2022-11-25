Bridge work to snarl traffic at I-65 in Columbus

INDOT says you will see lane restrictions at the Interstate 65 and State Road 46 interchange in Columbus, starting as soon as Monday.

Crews will be constructing temporary support structures under the bridge over State Road 46 to provide additional support prior to installing supplemental cable suspension systems to the bridge. Overweight truck restrictions on this portion of I-65 will remain in effect.

Overnight lane closures are expected to begin as early as Monday and later in the week, motorists can expect daytime lane and ramp restrictions between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. All ramps will remain open, but restricted at times.

Installation of the supplemental suspension system is expected to be completed in early 2023. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in construction zones.