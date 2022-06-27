Bridge work to close State Road 39 in Jackson County

INDOT says that contractors will be closing a Jackson County bridge next week to replace the bridge superstructure.

The work is scheduled to start on July 5th at the bridge over Pond Creek on State Road 39. That’s between State Roads 256 and 250. The work, being done by Force Construction, is expected to take up to three months to complete. A detour will take traffic to State Road 250, U.S. 31 and State Road 256.

After the work at Pond Creek is finished, construction will move to another State Road 39 location to replace a drainage structure. That will be eight miles south of State Road 250, also in Jackson County. The road will remain closed for about a month during the work.

This is part of a $1.5 million dollar contract that is required to be completed by the end of October. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.