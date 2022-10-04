Bridge work closing lanes on Interstate 65 at Columbus

There will be nightly lane and ramp closures at the Columbus exit on Interstate 65 lasting through the next few weeks.

Crews will be maintaining and rehabilitating the bridge beams underneath the overpass at Interstate 65 and State Road 46. INDOT say that the road work and closures will be between 9 p.m. at night at 5 a.m. in the morning.

Through Wednesday night, you will see:

I-65 NB to S.R. 46 WB ramp closed

S.R. 46 WB to I-65 SB ramp closed

S.R. 46 EB left-turn lane to I-65 NB reduced to one lane

S.R. 46 EB thru lanes reduced to one lane

S.R. 46 WB thru lanes reduced to two lanes

Thursday, October 6 and Monday, October 10 to Tuesday, October 11:

I-65 NB to S.R. 46 WB ramp closed

I-65 SB to S.R. 46 EB ramp closed

S.R. 46 EB left-turn lanes to I-65 NB reduced to one lane

S.R. 46 WB to I-65 SB left-turn lanes reduced to one lane

S.R. 46 EB and WB thru lanes not affected

Wednesday, October 12 to Thursday, October 13 and Monday, October 17:

I-65 SB to S.R. 46 EB ramp closed

S.R. 46 EB to I-65 NB ramp closed

S.R. 46 WB to I-65 SB left-turn lanes reduced to one lane

S.R. 46 EB thru lanes not affected

S.R. 46 WB thru lanes reduced to one lane

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.