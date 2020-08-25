Bridge patching project extended in Jackson-Scott counties

A bridge deck patching project on Interstate 65 in Jackson and Scott counties is taking longer than expected.

INDOT said that crews are doing repairs on the bridges over the Muscatatuck River near Austin and over Mutton Ditch Creek near Seymour. The work started Friday night and was supposed to finish Monday night. But INDOT now says that the work will be going on until 9 p.m. tonight.

The left lanes of the southbound bridges are closed during the work. Northbound lanes will not be affected. The work is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks that you slow down, take extra caution and drive without distractions through all work zones.