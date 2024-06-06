Bridge inspection to close lanes into Columbus

The Robert N. Stewart bridge leading into downtown Columbus will be reduced to one lane for several days next week while crews conduct bridge inspection and testing.

According to INDOT, the work is scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 12th take up to three days, depending on the weather. The bridge over East Fork White River is just east of State Road 11 heading onto Second Street downtown. Flaggers will be in place while the work is going on.

Contractors Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates will be doing the work and the crews will be actively working from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to be extra cautious and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.

Photo courtesy of the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.