Indiana Department of Transportation contractor HIS Constructors plans to close County Line Road (County Road 800E) over I-65 near Edinburgh starting today, to complete a bridge deck overlay project.

The bridge was rehabbed last year, but is being redone due to material difficulties.

The bridge is scheduled to close for approximately four weeks, through late June, with a detour that follows County Road 650S, County Road 700E and County Road 400 S.