Brewersville man accused of weapons charges after standoff

Jennings County authorities are accusing a man of walking into another person’s home with a gun and making threats.

The incident started at just after midnight on Monday morning, when a resident reported a neighbor entering his home uninvited and falling asleep in a chair. And argument broke out when the homeowner tried to get the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Brogan Vance of Brewersville to leave the home, but when he finally did, the resident found a revolver in the chair where Vance had been sitting.

When deputies arrived, the caller said Vance had gone back into his own home. After deputies unsuccessfully tried to find Vance, they left the area. But were called back at about 2:15 a.m. because Vance had allegedly returned to the neighbor’s fight and another argument broke out.

Arriving deputies saw Vance run back into his own house, this time carrying a knife. Vance did not come out of the house when called out by Vance, but when the Jennings County ERT team were called to the scene, he surrendered.

He is facing charges of residential entry, intimidation with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm without a permit. He is also being held on an outstanding warrant from Jefferson County.