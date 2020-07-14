Breathing problems possible today with high expected ozone levels

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Ozone Action Day for part of our area today including Jackson County.

During an Ozone Action Day, a combination of high temperatures, light winds and other factors combine to produce conditions where ozone levels exceed federal standards. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may find it hard to breathe when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors. If you have to be outside, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.

IDEM recommends that you take actions to lower ozone levels, including walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation; avoid going through drive-throughs, if your vehicle is going to be idling for more than 30 seconds, shut it off; and combine your errands into one trip; avoid refueling your vehicle or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 tonight.

You can get more information online at www.in.gov/idem/airquality/