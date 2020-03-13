Breaking: Boys basketball tournament postponed indefinitely

The Indiana High School Athletic Association is calling off the state basketball championship tournament.

According to an announcement from the governing body, due to the number of schools closing, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately.

Saturdays girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie will continue as scheduled. However, there will be no spectators in attendance. Competition will begin at 1 p.m.