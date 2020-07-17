Bravo in recovery after first knee surgery

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog Bravo is recovering from his first of two knee surgeries. T

he department announced earlier this week that Bravo was in need of surgery after injuring his knees during his police work. The veterinarian’s bill is expected to cost $7 thousand dollars and Sheriff Matt Myers says the surgery is being done without the use of taxpayer funds.

Myers announced that the first surgery happened yesterday morning and was successful with no complications. He was scheduled to return home with his handler Deputy Leah Burton yesterday afternoon and the veterinarian expected Bravo to make a full recovery.

A second knee surgery is scheduled in about two weeks.

Bravo, a Belgian Malinois, has been with the sheriff’s department since last September and has participated in five foot chases, nearly 90 drug arrests and multiple warrant services.

The sheriff said that the police canines are an integral part of the department and they are treated with the respect of any deputy sheriff.

If you are interested in donating toward the care of Bravo, you can mail a check to:

Vicki Thompson

Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office

543 Second Street

Columbus, IN 47201-6713

Checks should be made payable to Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office with “K9 Donation” on the memo line.

The department is not equipped to accept debit or credit card donations.