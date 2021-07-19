Book: Pence refused to leave U.S. Capitol during siege

A new book is shedding light on former Vice President Mike Pence’s actions during the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

According to our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc. , The Washington Post reports the book, written by a pair of reporters and called “I Alone Can Fix It,” explains that the Columbus native told his security detail “I’m not leaving the Capitol.”

He reportedly refused to get into an armored car and instead was taken to a secure location in the building along with his family.

Supporters of former President Trump stormed the building in protest of Congress certifying the election results. The book claims Pence didn’t want to leave because he believed it would give those supporters what they wanted.