Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Jackson County school

Crothersville Jr./Sr. High School has been evacuated as the school is the subject of a bomb threat.

Few details are yet avaialable from authorities, but officials say that a person has been taken into custody in the incident that unfolded this morning.

Indiana State Police say that the school buildings have been evacuated as a precaution while the buildings are cleared by law enforcement. Students are being sent home for the remainder of the day.

Parents were told that they could begin to pick up their children starting at 11:30 this morning at First Baptist Church, while bus routes would soon begin taking kids home.

All extra-curricular events for the school have been canceled for tonight.

The Crothersville Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from Indiana State Police Investigators. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Excise Police have also assisted with the evacuation of the buildings.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police