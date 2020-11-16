Boil water advisory in effect for Reed Street area

Columbus City Utilities is issuing a boil water advisory for customers staring at 8 a.m. this morning due to water system improvements in the area.

That area includes Reed St from 8th to 10 Streets, Short Wilson St from 10th to 9th Streets, Wilson Street from 10th to 9th Streets, 10th Street from Reed to Wilson Streets and 9th St from Wilson to Reed Streets.

The utility says that you should boil any water for five minutes before you consume it or use it in food preparation.

The boil water advisory is in effect until the water has passed laboratory testing and residents will be notified when the order is lifted.

If you have any questions you can call the Columbus City Utilities Water Service Hotline at 812-418-6435.