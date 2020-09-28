Updated: Body found near North Vernon City Park

North Vernon police are investigating after a body was found early this morning near the City Park.

Police say a passerby called officers about a person lying in the grass behind a nearby business at about 12:45 a.m. this morning. Police discovered that the person had died. Their identity has not yet been released, as police work to notify the next of kin.

Police say this is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Update 11:30 a.m.

North Vernon police say that they are seeking the public’s help in the investigation. They have released a photo of a vehicle that they believe may have been involved in the death.

If you have any information you can call 812-346-2345 for the non-emergency dispatchers or 812-346-1466 for the NVPD front office.