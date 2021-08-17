Body found in North Vernon business

North Vernon authorities are investigating a death at a Crestwood Drive business on Friday.

According to reports from the North Vernon police, officers went to the business of the 2000 block of Crestwood Drive at about 8:13 p.m. Friday evening to check on the welfare of a person there.

Officers found that a person had died in the building. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined and the person’s identity has yet to be released.

Investigators believe this was an isolated event and no one else was endangered by the incident.