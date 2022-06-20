Body found after days in Seymour creek

Seymour police are investigating a body found in a creek Friday afternoon.

According to reports from the Seymour Police Department, the body was reported to police at about 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon in a small creek on the east side of the Burkhart Boulevard bridge, between Fourth and Tipton streets.

Police say that the body appears to have been there for several days. The body was taken to the morgue at Schneck Medical Center. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The identity of the person has not yet been released, until the family has been notified.