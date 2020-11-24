Board gamers raising toys, games for Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund Friday

A group of local board game fans will be holding a 24-hour gaming marathon to raise toys and money for the Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund starting Friday evening.

Organizer Tyson O’Haver explains the event.

The 24-hour-Board-Game-A-Thon will be from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Hotel Indigo in downtown Columbus. To enter you can donate $20 and one new toy or game.

There will also be a raffle and silent auction of more than 15 board games donated by sponsors, O’Haver explained.

Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Temperatures will be checked and the event will follow guidelines on the number of attendees for COVID-19.

You can get more information on the group’s Facebook page.