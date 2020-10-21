BMV extending hours to issue voting IDs

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is announcing that it will have extended hours on Nov. 2nd and 3rd to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used at polls for the upcoming election.

Branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2nd and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3rd.

The BMV provides free, state-issued ID cards for voting purposes to any unlicensed Hoosier who is a U.S. citizen, who can provide proper documentation, and who will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election.

You can find a complete list of documents you will need to bring at IN.gov/bmv.