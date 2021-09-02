Bluegrass returns to Columbus on Sept. 11 at Donner Center

The next Columbus Bluegrass Jamboree will be Saturday, September 11 at Donner Center.

You can bring your own instrument for an Open Jam starting at 4 p.m.. Group performances will begin at 5 with bands including Straightline, Right Hand, Hoosier Hill, and Indiana Rail.

Masks will be required inside the center.

The event is free and you are invited to attend. Donations are welcome.

The Jamboree is sponsored by Columbus Parks and Recreation and Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center. For more information, you can call 812-614-0955 or visit columbusbluegrassjamboree.com.