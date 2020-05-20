Bloomington Man Arrested for Stabbing

A Bloomington man has been arrested for the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

The Bloomington Police Department got a call from a man on Saturday, saying his 50-year-old mother had been missing. The last time he saw her was May 6th, when she left to go see her boyfriend, John Bryant.

On Monday, officers went to Bryant’s apartment after they got a tip that the woman’s vehicle was located nearby. When police showed up, they noticed something on the living room floor covered with blankets. When they removed the blankets, they discovered a female body with multiple stab wounds on her back.

Bryant was arrested, and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He’s charged with murder.