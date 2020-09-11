Blood drive, video today to remember 9-11



A reminder, there will not be a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Columbus City Hall today.

Columbus firefighters canceled what would have been 19th anniversary event in order to protect public health and safety.

As an alternative, the Columbus Fire Department has produced a remembrance video tribute that will be shared on the fire department’s social media pages and the City of Columbus website today.

The fire department is also promoting a blood drive today at Columbus City Hall.

The Versiti Blood Center will be holding the event from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can schedule an appointment online at donate.versiti.org