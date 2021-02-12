Blood drive being held Saturday at Commons

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive this weekend at The Commons.

The drive will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday in the Xenia Miller Conference room in the upper lobby of The Commons. The goal is to have at least 60 donors for the drive.

This month, the Red Cross Indiana region is urging you to donate blood, platelets or plasma. COVID-19 survivors are especially needed as donors to help with a shortage of convalescent plasma for other patients. Those who have made it through the disease may have antibodies in their plasma that could help patients currently battling the virus.

You can schedule an appointment by going online to redcrossblood.org