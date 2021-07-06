Blood donors needed as Red Cross sees shortages

The American Red Cross is looking for your help as the agency is reporting a severe blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are being urged to make an appointment to give now to help ensure hospitals have the blood supplies they need. The Red Cross has had less than 1/2 a day supply of type O blood in recent weeks, the blood group most needed by hospitals.

In Columbus, the Red Cross will be taking donations from 1 to 6 p.m., today at the First Christian Church Youth Center, on Fifth Street, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Toyota Recreational Center gym on Inwood Drive.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS