Blast of winter weather expected this evening

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a winter weather advisory for our area starting at 4 p.m. this afternoon and running through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The agency is forecasting up to two inches of snow with the heaviest snowfall late this evening. With the already cold ground, you can expect that the snow will stick and roads will get slippery. Which will mean a challenging drive into work tomorrow morning. The affected area includes Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties.

Bartholomew, Brown, Jennings and Monroe counties remain under the yellow advisory level, the state’s lowest level of travel warning, meaning that routine travel or activities are restricted due to a hazardous condition. The Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center says that some roads that were clear yesterday have likely refrozen overnight, leading to possibly hazardous condition.