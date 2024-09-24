Blacksheep Pizza planning for November opening in The Commons

Plans are moving forward for a new pizza restaurant in The Commons in downtown Columbus.

Bloomington-based Upland Brewing Company is planning to open Blacksheep Pizza in the vacant space at the corner of Fourth and Washington Streets. Previously, the restaurant was occupied by Puccinis Smiling Teeth and most recently by Bucceto’s Pizza restaurants, but it has been vacant since June of last year.

Upland Brewing requested approval yesterday from the Columbus Redevelopment Commission for a liquor license in the city’s Riverfront District. Joshua Ratliff with Upland Brewing outlined the company’s plans for the vacant space, saying that they would be revamping and modernizing the interior. The Columbus Blacksheep Pizza is planned as the first location for the restaurant chain concept by the company. The centerpiece will be a $75 thousand dollar Italian, wood-fired pizza oven.

The restaurant is expected to have 17 employees and to seat 81 customers. The company plans to complete construction next month and hopes to open by November 1st, according to documents filed with the city.

The city controls 15 riverfront liquor licenses meant to enhance the downtown area. Heather Pope, redevelopment director for the city, said of those, eight are currently available. After approval from the redevelopment commission, the license application must be signed off on by the mayor before moving to the state liquor control authorities.

The redevelopment commission approved the riverfront liquor license request at a special meeting Monday.

Photo courtesy Carol M. Highsmith, from the Library of Congress collection.