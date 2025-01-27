Black History Month seeks to bring local churches together in love

An upcoming Black History Month event seeks to bring local religious leaders together to talk about love, unity and respect for each other.

The deadline to sign up for the MOU of Love talk organized by the Community Education Coalition is coming up on Thursday.

Felicia Garr with the Community Education Coalition explains that she has reached out to all the churches in Bartholomew County, asking groups to bring their senior religious leader and leaders of youth groups to attend:

The MOU of Love gathering is hosted by the coalition, the Black History Columbus Committee, the Bartholomew County African American Pastor’s Alliance, the Bartholomew County NAACP and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County.

The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. the evening of February 13 at the Columbus Learning Center. Seating is limited and you are asked to RSVP with Garr by calling 812-371-5255 or by email at [email protected].

You can find a list of all the Black History Month events in Columbus at blackhistorycolumbus.com.