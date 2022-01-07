Bitter cold remains in area with wind chills below 0

It is bitterly cold out there this morning. According to the National Weather Service the extremely cold temperatures and winds of up to 10 to 15 mph, means wind chills could reach -10 to -12 degrees throughout central Indiana.

With wind chill values below zero expected you should watch out for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. According to the weather service, immediate medical attention should be given to victims suspected of suffering from hypothermia. If no help is available, the victim should be warmed slowly with warm liquids along with dry clothing and blankets.

Frostbite symptoms include numbness, skin that looks flushed gray, white, blue or yellow or waxy feeling skin.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross offers safety tips if you must go outside in this weather. They say you should wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent.

Any trips should be as brief as possible.

You should cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air. Avoid taking deep breaths and minimize talking.