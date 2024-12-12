Bitter cold lingers this morning in central Indiana

Forecasters say that wind chills this morning are going to make it feel like it is in the single digits across central Indiana.

Due to the expected cold, the city of Columbus and Bartholomew County are operating warming centers.

The city is opening a warming station at Donner Center off of 22nd Street. You will be able to stop by the shelter from 8 to 5 today to get warm. Animals are welcome at Donner Center, but they must be kept in crates and will be kept in a designated part of the facility.

The Bartholomew County Public Library branches are also open as warming centers. The main branch on Fifth Street in Columbus is open from 9 to 8 today. The Hope Branch will be open from 10 to 6 today.

After 5 today, Brighter Days will continue to offer shelter services to those in need