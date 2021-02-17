Bitter cold and travel restrictions remain this morning

There is no letup in the brutal cold punishing our area and much of the U.S.

Bitterly cold air continues across the area this morning and patchy, dense fog is also possible. You can expect to see some slick spots on the roads out there this morning and most of our area counties remain under a travel watch, which means only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

That includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings and Shelby counties. Johnson County is under a travel advisory, the lowest level of travel restriction.

The National Weather Service says another up to two inches of snow could hit Indiana south of Interstate 70 this evening and overnight.