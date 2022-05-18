Bill Monroe park hosting first Crawfish Festival this weekend

The Bill Monroe Music Park & Campground in Bean Blossom is planning its first ever Crawfish Festival, Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event will feature a crawfish boil, live music, crawfish races, crawfish eating contests, musician workshops and more.

Gates will open daily at 10 a.m. and events will last until 11 at night. You can bring coolers, lawn chairs, blankets and pets on a leash. Camping will be available and you can spend the entire weekend. The festival will be happening rain or shine.

Children 12 & under are free. Tickets are $100 for the weekend or $55 for one day. The crawfish boil is $30 per three pound order.

You can get more information at their website.