Bike to the farmer’s market on Saturday for chance to win

Saturday will be Bike to the Market Day at the Columbus Farmer’s market.

Healthy Communities and the Columbus Bike Co-op announced the event as part of the community’s Move More Month celebrations.

If you choose to bike to the farmer’s market at Columbus City Hall and show your bike helmet at the Health Communities table, you will be entered into a drawing for prizes such as gift cards from The Bicycle Station and Columbus Cycling & Fitness. If you don’t have a helmet, you can enter a drawing for a new one. The prize drawing will be Monday. The Healthy Communities table will be located at the corner of Washington and First streets.

The Bike to the Market Day will be from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Healthy Communities says that the event is a way of addressing the community’s need for residents to get more physical activity. Cheryl Wright, Active Transportation Coordinator with Healthy Communities of CRH says biking is a fun way to get moving and a great alternative mode of transportation.

For more information about Move More Month, bicycle safety or about Bike to the Market Day, you can contact Wright at [email protected] or by calling 812-379-8860.